World

Self-taught rocket scientist propels himself 1,875 feet

The Associated Press | Saturday, March 24, 2018, 8:36 p.m.
In this March 6, 2018, file photo, 'Mad' Mike Hughes reacts after the decision to scrub another launch attempt of his rocket near Amboy, Calif. The self-taught rocket scientist who believes the Earth is flat propelled himself about 1,000 feet into the air before a hard-landing in the Mojave Desert that left him injured Saturday, March 24, 2018. Hughes tells The Associated Press that he injured his back but is otherwise fine after Saturday's launch near Amboy, Calif.
In this March 6, 2018, file photo, 'Mad' Mike Hughes begins work on repairing a steam leak after he scrubbed his launch attempt of his steam-powered rocket near Amboy, Calif.
LOS ANGELES — A self-taught rocket scientist who believes the Earth is flat propelled himself about 1,875 feet into the air in his homemade vessel before a hard landing in the Mojave Desert that left him slightly bruised.

“Mad” Mike Hughes said he hurt his back but is otherwise fine and was “relieved” after Saturday's launch near Amboy, Calif.

The launch in the desert town — about 200 miles (321.85 kilometers) east of Los Angeles — was originally scheduled for November. It was scrubbed several times after mechanical and logistical issues with the Bureau of Land Management.

The 61-year-old limo driver converted a mobile home into a ramp and modified it to launch from a vertical angle. For months he's been working on overhauling his rocket in his garage.

