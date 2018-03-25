Parkland survivor David Hogg: 'I'm not against the Second Amendment'

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Outspoken Parkland, Fla., mass shooting survivor David Hogg is not against the Second Amendment.

He wants to make that point clear.

"What a lot of the media, and especially Fox News, has messed up with me is they've made it seem like I'm trying to take away people's guns — that I'm against the Second Amendment," Hogg said during a broadcast at the March for Our Lives rally Saturday in Washington, D.C. "My father is a retired FBI agent. I have guns in my house. I'm not against the Second Amendment."

Hogg maintained he is seeking "commonsense" changes.

"I'm trying to push for commonsense gun reform and mental illness reform so we can make sure that these individuals that have a criminal background that are mentally unstable and have a history of domestic violence are no longer able to get a gun," he said. "I don't understand what's so hard to understand about this. We simply want to save lives and democracy. Please, stand with us," Hogg said.

More than 800 rallies were scheduled to take place in cities around the world Saturday, including in Pittsburgh, to support the students of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, where 17 people died in a school shooting Feb. 14.

Hogg is a senior at Marjory Stoneman Douglas.

Thousands turned out in Downtown Pittsburgh in a call end to gun violence and improve student safety.

Ben Schmitt is a Tribune-Review staff writer.