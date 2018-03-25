Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
World

On Palm Sunday, pope urges youth to raise their voices

The Associated Press | Sunday, March 25, 2018, 11:33 a.m.
Pope Francis celebrates a Palm Sunday Mass in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican, Sunday, March 25, 2018. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)
Pope Francis celebrates a Palm Sunday Mass in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican, Sunday, March 25, 2018. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)
A nun prays prior to the arrival of Pope Francis to celebrate a Palm Sunday Mass in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican, Sunday, March 25, 2018. Pope Francis on Sunday urged young people not to be silent and let their voices be heard during Palm Sunday celebrations. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)
A nun prays prior to the arrival of Pope Francis to celebrate a Palm Sunday Mass in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican, Sunday, March 25, 2018. Pope Francis on Sunday urged young people not to be silent and let their voices be heard during Palm Sunday celebrations. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)
Pope Francis celebrates a Palm Sunday Mass in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican, Sunday, March 25, 2018. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)
Pope Francis celebrates a Palm Sunday Mass in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican, Sunday, March 25, 2018. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)
Pope Francis arrives to celebrate a Palm Sunday Mass in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican, Sunday, March 25, 2018. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)
Pope Francis arrives to celebrate a Palm Sunday Mass in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican, Sunday, March 25, 2018. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)
A view of St. Peter's Square filled with faithful as Pope Francis celebrates a Palm Sunday Mass, at the Vatican, Sunday, March 25, 2018. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)
A view of St. Peter's Square filled with faithful as Pope Francis celebrates a Palm Sunday Mass, at the Vatican, Sunday, March 25, 2018. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)
Pope Francis celebrates a Palm Sunday Mass in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican, Sunday, March 25, 2018. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)
Pope Francis celebrates a Palm Sunday Mass in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican, Sunday, March 25, 2018. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)
Faithful hold palm branches as Pope Francis arrives to celebrate a Palm Sunday Mass in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican, Sunday, March 25, 2018. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)
Faithful hold palm branches as Pope Francis arrives to celebrate a Palm Sunday Mass in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican, Sunday, March 25, 2018. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)
Pakistani Christians attend Palm Sunday Mass in St. Anthony Church, in Lahore, Pakistan, Sunday, March 25, 2018. (AP Photo/K.M. Chaudary)
Pakistani Christians attend Palm Sunday Mass in St. Anthony Church, in Lahore, Pakistan, Sunday, March 25, 2018. (AP Photo/K.M. Chaudary)
A view of St. Peter's Square filled with faithful as Pope Francis celebrates a Palm Sunday Mass, at the Vatican, Sunday, March 25, 2018.Pope Francis on Sunday urged young people not to be silent and let their voices be heard during Palm Sunday celebrations. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)
A view of St. Peter's Square filled with faithful as Pope Francis celebrates a Palm Sunday Mass, at the Vatican, Sunday, March 25, 2018.Pope Francis on Sunday urged young people not to be silent and let their voices be heard during Palm Sunday celebrations. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)
A view of St. Peter's Square filled with faithful as Pope Francis celebrates a Palm Sunday Mass, at the Vatican, Sunday, March 25, 2018.Pope Francis on Sunday urged young people not to be silent and let their voices be heard during Palm Sunday celebrations. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)
A view of St. Peter's Square filled with faithful as Pope Francis celebrates a Palm Sunday Mass, at the Vatican, Sunday, March 25, 2018.Pope Francis on Sunday urged young people not to be silent and let their voices be heard during Palm Sunday celebrations. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)
A view of St. Peter's Square filled with faithful as Pope Francis celebrates a Palm Sunday Mass, at the Vatican, Sunday, March 25, 2018.Pope Francis on Sunday urged young people not to be silent and let their voices be heard during Palm Sunday celebrations. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)
A view of St. Peter's Square filled with faithful as Pope Francis celebrates a Palm Sunday Mass, at the Vatican, Sunday, March 25, 2018.Pope Francis on Sunday urged young people not to be silent and let their voices be heard during Palm Sunday celebrations. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)
A view of St. Peter's Square filled with faithful as Pope Francis celebrates a Palm Sunday Mass, at the Vatican, Sunday, March 25, 2018. Pope Francis on Sunday urged young people not to be silent and let their voices be heard during Palm Sunday celebrations. (Angelo Carconi/ANSA via AP)
A view of St. Peter's Square filled with faithful as Pope Francis celebrates a Palm Sunday Mass, at the Vatican, Sunday, March 25, 2018. Pope Francis on Sunday urged young people not to be silent and let their voices be heard during Palm Sunday celebrations. (Angelo Carconi/ANSA via AP)
Pope Francis celebrates a Palm Sunday Mass in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican, Sunday, March 25, 2018. Pope Francis on Sunday urged young people not to be silent and let their voices be heard during Palm Sunday celebrations. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)
Pope Francis celebrates a Palm Sunday Mass in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican, Sunday, March 25, 2018. Pope Francis on Sunday urged young people not to be silent and let their voices be heard during Palm Sunday celebrations. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)
A woman prays prior to the arrival of Pope Francis to celebrate a Palm Sunday Mass in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican, Sunday, March 25, 2018. Pope Francis on Sunday urged young people not to be silent and let their voices be heard during Palm Sunday celebrations. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)
A woman prays prior to the arrival of Pope Francis to celebrate a Palm Sunday Mass in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican, Sunday, March 25, 2018. Pope Francis on Sunday urged young people not to be silent and let their voices be heard during Palm Sunday celebrations. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)
Faithful pray prior to the arrival of Pope Francis to celebrate a Palm Sunday Mass in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican, Sunday, March 25, 2018. Pope Francis on Sunday urged young people not to be silent and let their voices be heard during Palm Sunday celebrations. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)
Faithful pray prior to the arrival of Pope Francis to celebrate a Palm Sunday Mass in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican, Sunday, March 25, 2018. Pope Francis on Sunday urged young people not to be silent and let their voices be heard during Palm Sunday celebrations. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)
A nun prays prior to the arrival of Pope Francis to celebrate a Palm Sunday Mass in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican, Sunday, March 25, 2018. Pope Francis on Sunday urged young people not to be silent and let their voices be heard during Palm Sunday celebrations. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)
A nun prays prior to the arrival of Pope Francis to celebrate a Palm Sunday Mass in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican, Sunday, March 25, 2018. Pope Francis on Sunday urged young people not to be silent and let their voices be heard during Palm Sunday celebrations. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)
Faithful pray prior to the arrival of Pope Francis to celebrate a Palm Sunday Mass in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican, Sunday, March 25, 2018. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)
Faithful pray prior to the arrival of Pope Francis to celebrate a Palm Sunday Mass in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican, Sunday, March 25, 2018. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)
Pope Francis celebrates a Palm Sunday Mass in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican, Sunday, March 25, 2018. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)
Pope Francis celebrates a Palm Sunday Mass in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican, Sunday, March 25, 2018. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)
Pope Francis holds a palm frond as he celebrates a Palm Sunday Mass in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican, Sunday, March 25, 2018. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)
Pope Francis holds a palm frond as he celebrates a Palm Sunday Mass in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican, Sunday, March 25, 2018. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)
Pope Francis celebrates a Palm Sunday Mass in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican, Sunday, March 25, 2018. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)
Pope Francis celebrates a Palm Sunday Mass in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican, Sunday, March 25, 2018. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)

Updated 11 hours ago

VATICAN CITY — Pope Francis on Palm Sunday urged young people not to be silent and let their voices be heard, even in the face of corrupt or silent elders.

The pope's message comes on the heels of a meeting of young Catholics who told the Vatican they want a more transparent and authentic church, and a day after hundreds of thousands marched in youth-led rallies across the United States to demand greater gun control.

‘‘The temptation to silence young people has always existed,” Francis said. ‘‘There are many ways to silence young people and make them invisible. ... There are many ways to sedate them, to keep them from getting involved, to make their dreams flat and dreary, petty and plaintive. ‘‘

But he told youths in his homily that ‘‘you have it in you to shout,” even if ‘‘we older people and leaders, very often corrupt, keep quiet.”

As the Roman Catholic Church enters Holy Week, retracing the story of the crucifixion of Jesus and his resurrection three days later on Easter Sunday, Francis urged youth to join those who offer praise, and not the masses calling for crucifixion.

‘‘Dear young people, the joy that Jesus awakens in you is a source of anger and irritation to some, since a joyful person is hard to manipulate,” the pontiff said.

Some 300 youths meeting at the Vatican this week prepared a document for next October's synod of bishops at the Vatican focusing on to help youths better find their way in the church. The document, which was presented to Francis on Sunday, asked church leaders to address the unequal roles of women in the church and how technology is abused.

Before his traditional Sunday prayer at the end of Mass, the pope recalled the importance World Youth Day, marked this year on Palm Sunday at a diocesan level rather than as a big international gathering.

The pope's message also resonated with the Saturday protests across the United States for tougher laws to fight gun violence, a movement galvanized by the school shooting last month in Parkland, Florida, that left 17 people dead.

At the end of Mass, the pope and cardinals in red robes led a solemn procession clutching elaborately braided palm fronds as they walked through the throngs, followed by the papal blessing of palm fronds and olive branches.

The processions recalls the bittersweet nature of Holy Week, with the faithful clutching simple palm fronds and olive branches to commemorate Jesus' triumphant entrance into Jerusalem only to be followed later by his death on a wooden cross.

The pope concluded by greeting the faithful in St. Peter's Square, getting out of the popemobile to shake hands as many cheered and took pictures.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me