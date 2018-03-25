Rick Santorum: Kids should focus on CPR classes, not gun violence protests

Rick Santorum has a solution for students calling for new gun control legislation: CPR classes.

The CNN commentator and former Pennsylvania Republican senator made that suggestion Sunday morning on CNN's "State of the Union" show.

"How about kids instead of looking to someone else to solve their problem, do something about maybe taking CPR classes or trying to deal with situations that when there is a violent shooter, that you can actually respond to that," Santorum said.

Discussing the March For Our Lives protests that occurred in Washington, D.C., and nationally, Santorum said, "Phony gun laws don't solve these problems."

Rick Santorum doesn't know what activism is. Instead suggests that kids learn CPR. #MarchForOurLives pic.twitter.com/uG6Ce3yFZJ — David Doel (@daviddoel) March 25, 2018

"They took action to ask someone to pass a law," Santorum said. "They didn't take action to say, 'How do I, as an individual, deal with this problem? How am I going to do something about stopping bullying within my own community? What am I going to do to actually help respond to a shooter?'... Those are the kind of things where you can take it internally, and say, 'Here's how I'm going to deal with this. Here's how I'm going to help the situation,' instead of going and protesting and saying, 'Oh, someone else needs to pass a law to protect me.' "

Dear Rick Santorum: CPR is good for heart stoppage. Not good for victims of multiple AR-15 bullets, which typically impart 3 times the lethal energy upon impact than a 9mm handgun bullet. AR-15 bullets obliterate organs and cause so much bleeding that victims die very quickly. https://t.co/5E0HBUFT9b — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) March 25, 2018

Van Jones, another CNN commentator, countered, noting that his own child will soon be a high school student.

"I want him focused on algebra and other stuff," Jones said. "If his main way to survive high school is learning CPR so when his friends get shot ... that, to me, we've gone too far. I'm proud of these kids. I know you're proud of these kids, too."

Santorum, a former Penn Hills resident, said the rallies were "all about politics."

"I'm proud of them," he said. "But I think everyone should be responsible and deal with the problems that we have to confront in our lives. And ignoring those problems and saying they're not going to come to me, and saying some phony gun law is going to solve it. Phony gun laws don't solve these problems."

As a surgeon, I've operated on gunshot victims who've had bullets tear through their intestines, cut through their spinal cord, and pulverize their kidneys and liver. Rick Santorum telling kids to shut up and take CPR classes is simply unconscionable. — Eugene Gu, MD (@eugenegu) March 25, 2018

Thousands turned out in Downtown Pittsburgh on Saturday in a call to end gun violence and improve student safety.

The Pennsylvania Democratic Party responded quickly to Santorum's remarks. In a statement, the party called on Republican gubernatorial candidate Paul Mango to denounce Santorum's comments. Mango has been backed by Santorum, according to the statement.

"These types of disgusting and dismissive remarks have no place in our public discourse and especially not in regards to the brave students who are pushing Congress to protect them so they have a safe place to learn," said Beth Melena, the party's spokeswoman.

Mango, 59, of Pine Township, is seeking the Republican Party's nomination in the May 15 primary. He could not be reached for comment.

I have to turn off the TV. I just watched Rick Santorum say kids should stop looking for other people to solve their problems, and do things like learn CPR. America, OMG, you've lost the plot. — Bruce Anderson (@bruceanderson) March 25, 2018

Ben Schmitt is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-320-7991, bschmitt@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Bencschmitt.