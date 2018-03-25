Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
World

At least 37 dead in Russian shopping center fire

The Associated Press | Sunday, March 25, 2018, 5:06 p.m.
This handout picture released by The Russian Emergency Situations Ministry on March 25, 2018, shows emergency vehicles as they gather outside a burning shopping center in Kemerovo.
AFP/Getty Images
In this Russian Emergency Situations Ministry photo, on Sunday, March 25, 2018, smoke rises above a multi-story shopping center in the Siberian city of Kemerovo, about 1,900 miles east of Moscow, Russia.
Associataed Press
Smoke rises above a multi-story shopping center in the Siberian city of Kemerovo, about 1,900 miles east of Moscow, Russia, on Sunday, March 25, 2018.
Associated Press
MOSCOW — A Russian state news agency is reporting that the death toll in a shopping center fire in a Siberian city has risen to 37 people and 69 others are missing, many of them children.

The Tass agency quoted firefighters as saying that 40 of the missing at the Winter Cherry mall in Kemerovo are children. The report also says that an additional 43 people have been injured in the blaze.

There has been no immediate information on the cause of the fire Sunday in the city 1,900 miles east of Moscow. But Tass reported that the fire started on the top floor of the mall and consumed an area of about 1,500 square meters.

The reports didn't say if the victims died from burns or smoke inhalation.

