World

U.S., EU nations kick out Russian diplomats over spy case

The Associated Press | Monday, March 26, 2018, 9:18 a.m.
The United States is kicking out 60 Russian diplomats and ordering Russia's consulate in Seattle to close in response to the poisoning of an ex-spy in Britain.

WARSAW, Poland — The United States is kicking out 60 Russian diplomats and ordering Russia's consulate in Seattle to close in response to the poisoning of an ex-spy in Britain.

Senior Trump administration officials say the expelled Russians include 12 spies who the U.S. believes are working under diplomatic cover at Russia's mission to the United Nations. They say the Seattle consulate is a counter-intelligence concern because of its proximity to a U.S. Navy base.

The White House says the expulsion will “make the United States safer.”

White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders says in a statement Monday that President Donald Trump is responding to “Russia's use of a military-grade chemical weapon on the soil of the United Kingdom.” She says the move will reduce “Russia's ability to spy on Americans and to conduct covert operations that threaten America's national security.”

The expelled Russians will have seven days to leave the U.S.

In related moves, European Union chief Donald Tusk says 14 member nations are expelling Russian diplomatic staff over the poisoning of ex-spy Sergei Skripal in Britain.

Tusk said Monday that there may be additional measures including further expulsions in the coming days and weeks.

In coordinated announcements of expulsions on Monday, the Czech Republic said it is kicking out three staffers from the Russian embassy. Andrej Babis calls the measure an expression of solidarity with Britain.

The Netherlands said it is expelling two Russian intelligence officers, while Estonia said it was expelling the Russian defense attache. The Italian Foreign Ministry announced that Italy would expel two Russian diplomats assigned to the embassy within a week

