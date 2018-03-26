Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
World

Social media reacts to doctored photo in gun control debate

The Associated Press | Monday, March 26, 2018, 11:18 a.m.
A photo of Emma Gonzalez tearing up a shooting range target was doctored to show her tearing up the U.S. Constitution.
Twitter
A photo of Emma Gonzalez tearing up a shooting range target was doctored to show her tearing up the U.S. Constitution.
Emma Gonzalez, a survivor of the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., spoke March 24, 2018, at the 'March for Our Lives' rally in Washington. A doctored photo online appeared to show Gonzalez tearing up the U.S. Constitution.
Andrew Harnik/AP
Emma Gonzalez, a survivor of the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., spoke March 24, 2018, at the 'March for Our Lives' rally in Washington. A doctored photo online appeared to show Gonzalez tearing up the U.S. Constitution.

Updated 6 hours ago

WASHINGTON — People on both sides of the gun control debate took to social media after a doctored animation and photo appeared to show one of the survivors of the Florida school shooting tearing up the Constitution.

The image of Emma Gonzalez was doctored from "Teen Vogue" in which she ripped up a shooting range target.

The doctored animation, and news stories about it, were shared nearly 70,000 times on social media.

Supporters of the Second Amendment pointed to the image as evidence that gun control supporters are going too far.

Gun control supporters expressed outrage when the image was shown to be fake.

Gonzalez spoke with other Parkland, Florida, students on Saturday at a protest in Washington to demand action on gun control.

