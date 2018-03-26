Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
World

Romania considers legislation to allow same-sex partnership

The Associated Press | Monday, March 26, 2018, 11:54 a.m.
Pixabay

Updated 6 hours ago

BUCHAREST, Romania — A top Romanian politician Monday said the country's ruling party was considering legalizing civil partnerships between same-sex couples.

Liviu Dragnea, leader of the ruling Social Democratic Party, said the country shouldn't “fail to examine the situation of a minority in Romania,” adding “we can't pretend we don't see it or it doesn't exist,” without explicitly mentioning same-sex unions.

His comments were immediately criticized by the influential Romanian Orthodox Church. More than 85 percent of Romania's population of 19 million belongs to the church.

Church spokesman Vasile Banescu said the proposal would “contribute to the decline in the importance of marriage and the family, and change the decisive role the family plays in Romanian society.”

But gay advocacy group Accept welcomed the initiative. It said the “legal protection of these families is extremely necessary” because they do not enjoy inheritance and other rights under current legislation.

Dragnea also said Parliament would vote on whether to hold a referendum on the definition of a family. The constitution currently states marriage is a union between spouses.

Opponents of same-sex marriage want the constitution to specifically state marriage is between a man and a woman.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me