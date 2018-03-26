Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Iowa family died in Mexican condo from water heater gas leak, official says

The Associated Press | Monday, March 26, 2018, 1:21 p.m.
In this undated photo provided by the Quintana Roo Prosecutors Office, a firefighter examines a gas stove in the rented condo where an Iowa couple and their two children died in Tulum, Mexico. Mexican authorities said on Saturday, March 24, 2018 that autopsies indicate the Iowa couple and their two children died from inhaling toxic gas at the rented condo on Mexico's Caribbean coast, but there was no sign of foul play or suicide. (Quintana Roo Prosecutor's Office via AP)
MEXICO CITY — A prosecutor in Mexico says a gas leak in a water heater is suspected in the death of an Iowa couple and their two children last week.

The head prosecutor of the Caribbean coast state of Quintana Roo told local media Monday that the water heater “was leaking gas, maybe from use or lack of maintenance.”

Miguel Angel Pech told the Radio Formula station that “a high level” of gas was found in the rented condo where the couple was staying.

Autopsies indicate the family died from inhaling toxic gas in the resort of Tulum, but the source hadn't been determined.

Iowa officials identified the family as Kevin Sharp, 41; his wife, Amy Sharp, 38, and their children Sterling, 12, and Adrianna, 7. They were from Creston, Iowa.

