Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
World

'Suspicious packages' received at military installations in Washington area

The Washington Post | Monday, March 26, 2018, 9:12 p.m.
The Pentagon is referring queries about the delivery of suspicious packages to military installations in the D.C. area to the FBI. Authorities are tracking the delivery of several packages.
AP Photo | Cliff Owen
The Pentagon is referring queries about the delivery of suspicious packages to military installations in the D.C. area to the FBI. Authorities are tracking the delivery of several packages.

Updated 7 hours ago

WASHINGTON — The Defense Department said Monday evening that it was looking into the arrival of suspicious packages at military installations in the Washington region.

In a statement, the department said: “We are tracking the delivery of suspicious packages to multiple military installations in the National Capital Region.”

In the statement, Army Lt. Col. Michelle Baldanza said, “This incident is currently under investigation.”

She said the Pentagon was referring all queries to the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

Media reports indicated that packages were found at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling in the District of Columbia and at Fort Belvoir.

In addition, an NBC news report indicated that “similar” packages were located at mail processing facilities for the CIA and the White House.

No injuries were reported, and information about the contents of the packages was not immediately available.

It was not clear what led authorities to deem the packages suspicious. Most or all of the installations involved have means to detect possibly hazardous materials within packages.

In addition, one source with knowledge of the investigation said it was unclear, at least in the initial stages of the inquiry, whether the packages were actually capable of exploding.

At least one of the packages reportedly did contain black powder, an ingredient of some explosive devices.

That package was received in the morning at the National Defense University at Fort McNair, in southwest Washington, near Nationals Park.

The building was evacuated, CNN said, quoting Gen. Michael Howard, the commander of the Military District of Washington.

According to CNN, Howard said a bomb disposal unit from Fort Belvoir confirmed the package “tested positive for black powder and residue.”

It was rendered safe, and no injuries were reported.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me