World

Eagles of Death Metal's Jesse Hughes rips student gun protests

The Associated Press | Tuesday, March 27, 2018, 10:12 a.m.
In this Feb. 2, 2017 file photo, Eagles of Death Metal band member Jesse Hughes arrives at the premiere of the HBO documentary film 'Eagles of Death Metal: Nos Amis (Our Friends),' at the Avalon Hollywood in Los Angeles. Hughes, who survived a terrorist attack in Paris in 2015, says the Florida school shooting survivors who called for gun control during the March for Our Lives in Washington are “pathetic.” In a series of Instagram posts over the weekend of March 25 ,2018, that were later deleted, Eagles of Death Metal frontman Jesse Hughes said the students were “exploiting” the deaths. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)
LOS ANGELES — A rock musician who survived a terrorist attack in Paris says the Florida school shooting survivors who called for gun control during the March for Our Lives in Washington are “pathetic.”

In a series of Instagram posts over the weekend that were later deleted, Eagles of Death Metal frontman Jesse Hughes said the students were “exploiting” the deaths.

Hughes wrote: “As the survivor of a mass shooting I can tell you from first-hand experience that all of you protesting and taking days off from school insult the memory of those who were killed and abuse and insult me and every other lover of liberty by your every action.”

The band escaped a 2015 attack in a theater that left 89 dead.

A message seeking comment from the band's agent was not returned.

