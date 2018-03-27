Police: Drunk woman headbutts York Area cop

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A drunk East Manchester Township woman arrested by York Area Regional Police headbutted an officer, according to police.

Elani Deserae Williams, then bragged about the incident on camera after she was told she was being filmed, officials said.

Williams, 25, of the 100 block of South Poplar Court, is charged with two counts of aggravated assault, and one count each of aggravated harassment by prisoner, resisting arrest, public drunkenness and disorderly conduct.

Arrest: Police were sent to an apartment building in the 2400 block of Cape Horn Road at about 3:30 a.m. Saturday, March 26 for a report of a fight outside.

Two officers responded and found Williams yelling and cursing, and when one officer tried to stop her, she screamed at him and shoved him in the chest, court documents allege.

She was told to stop, but police say she cursed at them and began flailing and pulling away from officers. A third officer arrived and took her to the ground and handcuffed her, documents state.

Police say she continued screaming and cursing after she was placed under arrest. Williams' breath also smelled of alcohol, officials said. Residents at the apartment refused to give police information on Williams, court documents state.

Headbutt: Officers led Williams to a cruiser in the parking lot, and as one of the officers turned around to search her, she pulled away and then headbutted an officer, police said.

The officers were able to place her in the back of the cruiser, and she began spitting on one of the officer's face, documents state. She tried spitting on the other two officers, but they were able to close the door before she could do so, according to police.

She refused to identify herself to police when asked, and officials say she began bragging about headbutting and spitting on the officer after she was told she was being recorded, documents state.

Williams was taken to the county's central booking unit, where multiple deputies were needed to remove her from the car, officials said. It was there that she was identified, and police say she had an outstanding warrant for disorderly conduct.

She was arraigned on the charges Saturday morning, and bail was set at $2,500 unsecured, meaning she could forfeit up to that amount if she does not show up to court proceedings.

Williams was sent to York County Prison on a bench warrant, but was released Monday, March 26, according to prison records. She does not have an attorney listed.

Her preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 6 at District Judge Scott Laird's office.