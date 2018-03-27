Funeral honors N.Y. firefighter Michael Davison killed in movie set blaze

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

NEW YORK — Manhattan rush-hour traffic ground to halt Tuesday to make way for the fire engine-led funeral procession of a prized New York City firefighter who died while dousing a blaze on the Harlem set of a new film starring Bruce Willis, Edward Norton, Alec Baldwin and Willem Dafoe.

St. Patrick's Cathedral on Fifth Avenue was packed with thousands of firefighters from New York and around the country, as well as family and friends mourning Lt. Michael Davidson.

Cardinal Timothy Dolan officiated the funeral Mass for the 37-year-old married father of four young children who was overcome by smoke last Thursday fighting flames in a building near his Harlem-based Engine 69 and Ladder 28. He died on Friday.

Michael, in a firehouse, was someone I could ask anything of –retired #FDNY Captain Jeffrey Simms remembers Lt. Michael Davidson. Watch Lt. Davidson's funeral service live at https://t.co/mhaAigts9x and https://t.co/RT9eDQ7lXR pic.twitter.com/4XoXG5xfy6 — FDNY (@FDNY) March 27, 2018

Fire Commissioner Daniel Nigro fought back tears while eulogizing the 15-year veteran of the Fire Department of New York. The casket arrived at the cathedral Tuesday morning atop a fire engine in a motorcade for which authorities cleared the Manhattan-bound Long Island Expressway in Queens. White-gloved firefighters lined bridges spanning the highway, saluting, and American flags were draped overhead.

On Fifth Avenue by St. Patrick's, throngs of firefighters in dress uniform stood at attention as Davidson's casket, covered in the FDNY's red and white colors, arrived on the firetruck adorned with his name and black-and-purple bunting.

WATCH LIVE: Thousands of mourners gather at St. Patrick's Cathedral Tuesday to bid farewell to #FDNY Lt. Michael Davidson https://t.co/iedA0D6FZ6 pic.twitter.com/x3NW22GkRj — NBC New York (@NBCNewYork) March 27, 2018

Davidson was honored as an elite "nozzleman" who enters a burning building carrying the water hose.

"Every firefighter wants that moment of battling the fire, pushing it back and feeling when you ultimately defeat it," Nigro told mourners from the pulpit. "It's a skill honed over time and using our most important tool, and those who battled alongside him will tell you Lt. Michael Davidson was a natural-born nozzle" — persisting on another occasion even after his arms were burned.

The cardinal, noting that Catholics are observing Holy Week, said Davidson gave his life for others, as Jesus did.

Davidson, whose father and other relatives also were firefighters, was born with "the DNA of the FDNY," Dolan said.

BRAVEST: Firefighters lined up to salute fallen @FDNY firefighter Lt. Michael Davidson, a father of four killed battling a blaze on a Harlem movie set, as his funeral procession arrived at St. Patrick's Cathedral in New York City. https://t.co/GzGGeTUqQE pic.twitter.com/pl5iUhczj4 — World News Tonight (@ABCWorldNews) March 27, 2018

The movie, "Motherless Brooklyn," was being shot in the building where two other firefighters suffered serious burns, and three civilians minor injuries. Davidson got separated from the rest of his unit and was later found unconscious in the basement.

After the two-hour service, pallbearers carried his bare wooden casket to the sound of bagpipes for his final FDNY trip. A sudden hush descended on crowds of pedestrians outside on Fifth Avenue — normally a boisterous, pushy scene where on this day everything stopped. Many saluted; others held a hand to their heart.

A cathedral bell tolled over and over again as the funeral motorcade very slowly drove away.