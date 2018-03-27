Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
World

Funeral honors N.Y. firefighter Michael Davison killed in movie set blaze

The Associated Press | Tuesday, March 27, 2018, 4:51 p.m.
Eileen Davidson, wife of firefighter Michael Davidson, holds her daughter Emily during his funeral at St. Patrick's Cathedral in New York, Tuesday, March 27, 2018. The New York City firefighter died early Friday battling a fierce blaze on a movie set after getting separated from his fellow firefighters in the thick smoke.
The casket of New York City firefighter Michael Davidson is carried on a fire truck down Fifth Avenue as it leaves St. Patrick's Cathedral after his funeral, in New York, Tuesday, March 27, 2018.
Eileen Davidson, wife of the late New York City firefighter Lt. Michael Davidson, holds her daughter Emily, 3, as firefighters carry the casket of the late New York City firefighter Michael Davidson out of St. Patrick's Cathedral following Davidson's funeral service,
Firefighters carry the casket of the late New York City firefighter Lt. Michael Davidson into St. Patrick's Cathedral for Davidson's funeral service, March 27, 2018 in New York City. Davidson, 15-year FDNY veteran and father of four young children, was killed battling a fire in Harlem last week.
Firefighters gather before the start of the funeral service for New York City firefighter Lt. Michael Davidson, on Fifth Avenue outside St. Patrick's Cathedral, March 27, 2018 in New York City. Davidson, 15-year FDNY veteran and father of four young children, was killed battling a fire in Harlem last week.
NEW YORK — Manhattan rush-hour traffic ground to halt Tuesday to make way for the fire engine-led funeral procession of a prized New York City firefighter who died while dousing a blaze on the Harlem set of a new film starring Bruce Willis, Edward Norton, Alec Baldwin and Willem Dafoe.

St. Patrick's Cathedral on Fifth Avenue was packed with thousands of firefighters from New York and around the country, as well as family and friends mourning Lt. Michael Davidson.

Cardinal Timothy Dolan officiated the funeral Mass for the 37-year-old married father of four young children who was overcome by smoke last Thursday fighting flames in a building near his Harlem-based Engine 69 and Ladder 28. He died on Friday.

Fire Commissioner Daniel Nigro fought back tears while eulogizing the 15-year veteran of the Fire Department of New York. The casket arrived at the cathedral Tuesday morning atop a fire engine in a motorcade for which authorities cleared the Manhattan-bound Long Island Expressway in Queens. White-gloved firefighters lined bridges spanning the highway, saluting, and American flags were draped overhead.

On Fifth Avenue by St. Patrick's, throngs of firefighters in dress uniform stood at attention as Davidson's casket, covered in the FDNY's red and white colors, arrived on the firetruck adorned with his name and black-and-purple bunting.

Davidson was honored as an elite "nozzleman" who enters a burning building carrying the water hose.

"Every firefighter wants that moment of battling the fire, pushing it back and feeling when you ultimately defeat it," Nigro told mourners from the pulpit. "It's a skill honed over time and using our most important tool, and those who battled alongside him will tell you Lt. Michael Davidson was a natural-born nozzle" — persisting on another occasion even after his arms were burned.

The cardinal, noting that Catholics are observing Holy Week, said Davidson gave his life for others, as Jesus did.

Davidson, whose father and other relatives also were firefighters, was born with "the DNA of the FDNY," Dolan said.

The movie, "Motherless Brooklyn," was being shot in the building where two other firefighters suffered serious burns, and three civilians minor injuries. Davidson got separated from the rest of his unit and was later found unconscious in the basement.

After the two-hour service, pallbearers carried his bare wooden casket to the sound of bagpipes for his final FDNY trip. A sudden hush descended on crowds of pedestrians outside on Fifth Avenue — normally a boisterous, pushy scene where on this day everything stopped. Many saluted; others held a hand to their heart.

A cathedral bell tolled over and over again as the funeral motorcade very slowly drove away.

