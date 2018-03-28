Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
World

New Jersey man wins $194K on 1st spin of online slots game

The Associated Press | Wednesday, March 28, 2018, 9:03 a.m.

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. — A New Jersey man who signed up for internet gambling has won nearly $194,000 on his very first spin of an online slots game.

Anibal Lopes of Woodbridge said he was bored after work Monday night, so he created an account on the playsugarhouse.com website on his smartphone.

Choosing a slots game called Divine Fortune, he won its Mega Jackpot on his very first spin.

The website, run by Rush Street Interactive, is affiliated with Atlantic City's Golden Nugget casino.

Lopes says he played other online gambling sites in New Jersey sporadically since it became legal in 2013, but stopped for a number of years.

The construction company superintendent plans to use the money to pay bills, repair his house, and save for his 6-year-old son.

