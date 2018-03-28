Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
World

Video shows Utah trooper getting hit by car, flying through air

Matt Rosenberg
Matt Rosenberg | Wednesday, March 28, 2018, 10:45 a.m.

Updated 13 hours ago

A Utah High Patrol trooper suffered broken ribs and a broken scapula when he was blasted by an out-of-control car Sunday in Sardine Canyon while trying to assist another driver.

Officials say there were multiple slide-offs in the area that Sgt. Cade Brenchley had been assisting.

Dashcam video shows the moment of impact, when a car that had lost control hits Brenchley and sends him flying nearly into the car he had pulled over to assist.

Officials say Brenchley was the 11th trooper hit on Utah roads in 2018. In all of 2017, 10 were hit.

Brenchley, a husband and father of four, also serves as a local soccer coach and has been involved in delivering twins on the side of the road and saving a burn victim in a car crash, the Utah Department of Public Safety said.

