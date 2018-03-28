Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
World

Carnival Cruise trades cruise for teen's Snapchat handle

The Associated Press | Wednesday, March 28, 2018, 11:51 a.m.
The cruise ship Carnival Triumph is towed into Mobile Bay near Dauphin Island, Ala.
Updated 11 hours ago

PROSPET, Va. — Carnival Cruise rolled into a small Virginia town this week on the hunt for a teen and his coveted Snapchat handle @CarnivalCruise.

The company surprised 15-year-old Darian Lipscomb at his Prospect, Virginia, home Tuesday night after peppering the town with signs asking "Hey Prospect, does anyone know Darian?"

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports the company offered to trade Lipscomb a free trip for his family abroad its newest ship, Carnival Horizon, in exchange for his Snapchat handle. The net worth of the trip is about $5,000.

Organizers say Lipscomb will receive customized surprises throughout the trip, which will be documented on the cruise's social channels.

The Dispatch reports the company said the trade was a fun way to claim the handle and reward a "superfan."

