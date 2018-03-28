Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
World

Pulse nightclub shooter's initial target was Disney complex

The Associated Press | Wednesday, March 28, 2018, 12:24 p.m.
People gather at the Pulse nightclub memorial site in Orlando, Fla., Monday, June 12, 2017. A gunman opened fire at the nightclub in 2016 in the worst mass shooting in modern U.S. history, killing 49 people.
Joe Burbank/Orlando Sentinel via AP
People gather at the Pulse nightclub memorial site in Orlando, Fla., Monday, June 12, 2017. A gunman opened fire at the nightclub in 2016 in the worst mass shooting in modern U.S. history, killing 49 people.

Prosecutors say the Orlando nightclub shooter intended to attack Disney World's shopping and entertainment complex by hiding a gun in a stroller but became spooked by police and chose the gay club as his target.

Prosecutors revealed the new information during closing arguments Wednesday in the trial of the gunman's widow, Noor Salman. She is charged with obstruction of justice and providing material support to a terrorist organization.

Prosecutors say she mislead investigators when they spoke to her in the hours after the attack. They say she knew Omar Mateen had guns and they both had visited Disney World in the days before the attack. Prosecutors also say lied about his internet use, his radicalization and the number of guns he had.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Sara Sweeney says Salman didn't know that Mateen was going to the Pulse nightclub. She thought he was going to Disney. The government alleges that Salman knew Mateen had guns and she also instructed him to lie about his whereabouts that night to his mother.

The defense is expected to begin closings arguments later Wednesday.

