World

Man exonerated after 45 years in prison says no bitterness

The Associated Press | Wednesday, March 28, 2018, 12:45 p.m.
A Detroit man exonerated of murder after 45 years in prison says the justice system works — “it just didn't work fast enough.”

Richard Phillips won't face a second trial. His conviction was overturned last year based on new evidence from a co-defendant at the 1972 trial. Prosecutor Kym Worthy says an additional investigation shows Phillips had no role in a 1971 fatal shooting.

Phillips had been free on bond since December and likely will qualify for more than $2 million under Michigan's wrongful conviction law.

He's very upbeat. Phillips says he's “not a bitter man” because he's “never carried bitterness.”

Judge Kevin Cox says the 71-year-old Phillips has seen the “worst and the best of the criminal justice system.”

