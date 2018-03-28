Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
World

Viola player wins legal case over orchestral ear damage

The Associated Press | Wednesday, March 28, 2018, 12:51 p.m.
A viola with a Bacchus (Roman god of wine, agriculture, fertility and festivity) head sculpted in the scroll, created by 17-18th century French luthier Michel Collichon, is displayed at the exhibition 'Wine and Music, harmony and dissonance (16th-19th century)' at the Cite du Vin (Wine Museum) in Bordeaux, southwestern France, on March 21, 2018.
AFP/Getty Images
LONDON — Britain's High Court has ruled in favor of a viola player who says he suffered irreparable hearing damage from loud music at rehearsals, in a case likely to reverberate through the music world.

Christopher Goldscheider says he suffered "acoustic shock" from sitting in front of an 18-strong brass section during rehearsals for Richard Wagner's "Ring Cycle" at London's Royal Opera House in 2012.

His lawyer, Theo Huckle, told the court that Goldscheider was exposed to an average noise level of 91 decibels over a three-hour period. Despite wearing earplugs, he suffered long-term effects including hypersensitivity to noise that forced him to give up playing and listening to music.

On Wednesday, judge Nicola Davies found the opera company had breached workplace noise rules. The amount of damages will be assessed later.

See more of "The Ring" here:

Related Content
Most common workplace injury in U.S. is hearing loss
Eight years ago, Jeff Ammon, now 55, began noticing a feeling of pressure in his ears every day after work. Over the next months, when his ...
