'Old' shipwreck washes ashore on Florida beach

The partial remains of what appears to be the wooden hull of an old ship has washed ashore in Florida.

The large piece of debris was found in Guana State Park along South Ponte Vedra Beach.

The St. Johns County Sheriff's Office posted an image of the hull on its Facebook page.

The sheriff's office said the park has requested that archaeologists examine the wreckage to learn more about it.

Researchers from the St. Augustine Lighthouse and Maritime Museum are headed to the scene, the Florida Times-Union reports .

It's not clear the age of the hull, although some outlets are reporting it could be from as long ago as the 18th century.

WJXT4 posted video from the beach:

The Times-Union reports workers from the county's beach services division were working to move the hull to higher ground, to protect it from high tide.