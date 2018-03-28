Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
World

'Old' shipwreck washes ashore on Florida beach

Chris Pastrick | Wednesday, March 28, 2018, 2:24 p.m.
The partial remains of what appears to be the wooden hull of an old ship has washed ashore in Florida.
St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office
The partial remains of what appears to be the wooden hull of an old ship has washed ashore in Florida.

Updated 8 hours ago

The partial remains of what appears to be the wooden hull of an old ship has washed ashore in Florida.

The large piece of debris was found in Guana State Park along South Ponte Vedra Beach.

The St. Johns County Sheriff's Office posted an image of the hull on its Facebook page.

The sheriff's office said the park has requested that archaeologists examine the wreckage to learn more about it.

Researchers from the St. Augustine Lighthouse and Maritime Museum are headed to the scene, the Florida Times-Union reports .

It's not clear the age of the hull, although some outlets are reporting it could be from as long ago as the 18th century.

WJXT4 posted video from the beach:

The Times-Union reports workers from the county's beach services division were working to move the hull to higher ground, to protect it from high tide.

Related Content
Drone video: Storm exposes historic shipwreck on Maine coast 
Police in York, Maine, are adding patrols at a local beach to protect an historic shipwreck skeleton. The Portsmouth Herald reports York police received complaints about ...
Century-old shipwreck found in Lake Erie; 8 died in sinking
TOLEDO, Ohio — The wreckage of a steamer that sank in Lake Erie over a century ago and eluded shipwreck hunters for decades has finally ...
Gulf Coast wreck ruled out as last slave ship
MOBILE, Ala. — Investigators have determined that an old wooden shipwreck found on the Alabama Gulf Coast isn't the last slave ship to land in ...
Explorers find 1872 shipwreck off N.Y.
ALBANY, N.Y. — The 144-year-old shipwreck of a rare sailing vessel that typically wasn't used for long voyages on the Great Lakes has been found ...
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me