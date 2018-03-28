Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
World

Astronomers baffled by distant galaxy void of dark matter

The Associated Press | Wednesday, March 28, 2018, 2:57 p.m.
This Nov. 16, 2017 image made with the Hubble Space Telescope shows the diffuse galaxy NGC 1052-DF2, lighter area in center. Several other galaxies can be seen through it. The unusual galaxy’s stars are speeding around with no apparent influence from dark matter, according to a study published on Wednesday, March 28, 2018 in the journal Nature.
WASHINGTON — Astronomers have found a distant galaxy where there is no dark matter, the invisible stuff that makes up more than a quarter of the universe.

Scientists only know dark matter exists because they can observe how it pulls and pushes things they can see, like stars. It's supposed to be everywhere.

But Yale University astronomer Pieter van Dokkum and colleagues spied an old galaxy with relatively few stars where what you see truly is what you get. They say the stars in the galaxy are traveling at a speed that suggests no influence from dark matter.

The study is in Wednesday's journal Nature.

Scientists have no good explanation for how this could be, but outsiders said the researchers calculations appear to be sound.

