1 dead after fiery crash at New Hampshire tollbooth
Updated 7 hours ago
BEDFORD, N.H. — Authorities say a vehicle struck an E-ZPass tollbooth on a New Hampshire turnpike and burst into flames, leaving one person dead and briefly closing the northbound lanes of the highway.
New Hampshire's Everett Turnpike closed after car crashes into tollbooth, bursts into flames https://t.co/QBwym84hB2 #7News pic.twitter.com/iLn1a3eCCw— 7News Boston WHDH (@7News) March 28, 2018
NECN reports that one person died Wednesday afternoon in the Everett Turnpike crash in Bedford. The New Hampshire Department of Transportation said traffic was diverted to a nearby exit for several hours. The northbound lanes of the turnpike reopened around 3 p.m.
Aerial footage showed the burned wreckage of a car in front of the unmanned tollbooth that was also damaged in the fire. A speed limit sign and side panel of the tollbooth lay on the ground.
#BREAKING : SkyEye over Bedford New Hampshire where a car crashed into a toll plaza and burst into flames on the Everett Turnpike pic.twitter.com/1iifhPaG4a— WBZ | CBS Boston News (@wbz) March 28, 2018