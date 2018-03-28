Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
World

Oklahoma governor plans to sign off on tax hikes to avert teacher walkout

The Associated Press | Wednesday, March 28, 2018, 9:33 p.m.
Oklahoma state Sen. Anastasia Pittman, D-Oklahoma City, talks to colleagues on the Senate floor Wednesday, March 28, 2018, before a vote on a package of tax hikes to fund teacher pay raises.
Associated Press
Oklahoma Gov. Mary Fallin says she “absolutely” plans to sign a package of tax increases to generate hundreds of millions of new dollars for teacher pay and avert statewide school closures.

Just moments after the Oklahoma Senate passed the bill late Wednesday, she said: “We finally got the job done, and I applaud the bipartisanship of the House and Senate.”

The House had already passed the plan to increase taxes on cigarettes, fuel, lodging, and oil and gas production. It is designed to generate about $450 million for lawmakers to spend.

Oklahoma teachers, who have not had a raise since 2007, have set a statewide walkout Monday to pressure lawmakers. Oklahoma would be the second state this year where teachers walked out. West Virginia educators won a 5 percent pay hike after going on strike.

