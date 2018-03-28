Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Malala Yousafzai in Pakistan for 1st time since she was shot

The Associated Press | Wednesday, March 28, 2018, 11:45 p.m.
In this Feb. 4, 2016, file photo, Nobel Peace Prize-winner Malala Yousafzai speaks at an event on education at the 'Supporting Syria and the Region' conference at the Queen Elizabeth II Conference Centre in London.
Associated Press
ISLAMABAD — Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai has returned to Pakistan for the first time she was shot in 2012 by militants angered at her championing of education for girls.

Tight security greeted the now-20-year-old university student upon her arrival Thursday.

Local television showed her with her parents in the lounge at Pakistan's Benazir Bhutto International Airport, and she left in a convoy of nearly 15 vehicles, many of them occupied by heavily armed police.

She is to meet with Pakistan's prime minister later in the day.

