Man to repay nearly $500K in stolen Amazon credit

The Associated Press | Thursday, March 29, 2018, 8:39 a.m.
LEXINGTON, Ky. — A Kentucky man could've bought nearly 5,000 Alexa-enabled Echos with the sum of Amazon gift cards stolen from an online survey company, but he'll have to pay it all back.

The Lexington Herald-Leader reports Thomas Scott Taylor accepted a plea agreement in federal court Monday requiring him to sell or liquidate his home, retirement and mutual fund accounts, checking and savings accounts and plasma TV to cover what's owed to former employer IntelliSurvey.

Court documents say Taylor had access to a protected database of gift card codes and used more than $492,000 stolen from the database between 2011 and 2017 to make 3,300 Amazon orders.

He faces prison time and a fine when sentenced June 25.

