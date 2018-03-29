Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
World

President Trump goes after a favorite target, Amazon

The Associated Press | Thursday, March 29, 2018, 12:42 p.m.
President Donald Trump took another shot at Amazon.com on Thursday, March 29, tweeting that the online retailer pays “little or no taxes” and that it uses the U.S. Post Service as a “Delivery Boy.”
Rich Pedroncelli/AP
President Donald Trump took another shot at Amazon.com on Thursday, March 29, tweeting that the online retailer pays “little or no taxes” and that it uses the U.S. Post Service as a “Delivery Boy.”

Updated 16 hours ago

NEW YORK — President Donald Trump took another shot at Amazon.com Thursday, tweeting that the online retailer pays "little or no taxes" and that it uses the U.S. Post Service as a "Delivery Boy."

Trump's frustrations with Amazon are no surprise. He has accused the company of not paying enough taxes before, and in December tweeted that the U.S. post office should charge Amazon more for delivering packages.

His latest missive comes a day after Axios reported that Trump has wondered aloud if there was a way to "go after" Amazon with antitrust or competition law.

Seattle-based Amazon has fought for years against collecting sales tax, but now collects taxes in states have a sales tax. And while the Postal Service has lost money for years, online shopping has led to growth in its package-delivery business. The post office also reached a deal with Amazon in 2014 to deliver packages on Sundays.

Amazon.com Inc. did not respond to a request for comment Thursday. A spokesman for the U.S. Postal Service declined to comment.

Trump targeted Amazon for other reasons, namely that its founder and CEO Jeff Bezos owns The Washington Post. Trump has called the Post "fake news," and a "guardian of Amazon," after the newspaper posted unfavorable stories about him or his administration.

White House spokesman Raj Shah said in a TV interview Thursday that Trump's tweets are not about Bezos, but that mom-and-pop shops and brick-and-mortar stores are having trouble competing with fast-growing Amazon.

"Tax policy, and other policy, has to catch up to that so that way those who are competing with Amazon are on a level playing field," Shah said on Fox News show "Fox & Friends." He added, "we're not laying out specific policies."

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me