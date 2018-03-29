Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
World

Russia to expel same number of envoys as West

The Associated Press | Thursday, March 29, 2018, 1:42 p.m.
In this Tuesday, March 6, 2018 photo, police officers stand outside the house of former Russian double agent Sergei Skripal in Salisbury, England. British police say they believe a Russian ex-spy and his daughter first came into contact with a military-grade nerve agent at their front door. Deputy Assistant Commissioner Dean Haydon says in a statement Wednesday, March 28 police are now focusing their investigation in and around Sergei Skripal's home.
AP Photo/Frank Augstein
Updated 16 hours ago

Russia's foreign minister says Moscow will expel the same number of diplomats from the nations that have expelled Russian diplomats over the poisoning of an ex-Russian spy in Britain.

Sergey Lavrov said U.S. Ambassador Jon Huntsman has been summoned to the Foreign Ministry on Thursday, where he was given notice that Russia is responding quid pro quo to the U.S. decision to order 60 Russian diplomats out.

Lavrov said Moscow will also retaliate to the U.S. decision to shut the Russian consulate in Seattle by closing the U.S. consulate in St. Petersburg.

Lavrov said the same approach will be applied to other nations that expelled Russian diplomats this week.

Two dozen countries, including the U.S., many EU nations and NATO, have ordered more than 150 Russian diplomats out this week in a show of solidarity with Britain.

