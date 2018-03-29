Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
World

Chunks of plaster fall from St. Peter's Basilica on Holy Thursday

The Associated Press | Thursday, March 29, 2018, 2:42 p.m.
Pope Francis, small white figure sitting beneath the baldachin, celebrates a Chrism Mass inside St. Peter's Basilica, at the Vatican, Thursday, March 29, 2018. During the Mass the pontiff blesses a token amount of oil that will be used to administer the sacraments for the year.
AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia
Updated 14 hours ago

The Vatican has had to seal off part of St. Peter's Basilica after some chunks of plaster fell during the height of the Easter holiday season.

No one was injured by the falling plaster, which rained down Thursday near Michelangelo's famed Pieta statue to the right of the main entrance.

Vatican spokesman Greg Burke says repairmen are working to secure the site and the basilica remained open. He says it will re-open as regular on Friday.

Holy Week sees floods of pilgrims and tourists visiting St. Peter's, taking part in Pope Francis' ceremonies, which are capped by Easter Sunday celebrations outside in St. Peter's Square.

