Protesters block downtown Sacramento streets

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Protesters have again blocked streets in downtown Sacramento calling for justice following the police shooting of an unarmed black man.

They are protesting the March 18 shooting of Stephon Clark. Two police officers responding to a call of someone breaking car windows say they thought he was holding a gun when they shot him, but it was a cellphone.

On Thursday, several demonstrators approached a row of police on bicycles as one man held up a cellphone and asked, “Is this a gun?”

Black Lives Matter Sacramento has organized three days of protests beginning at the district attorney's office downtown. The protests have largely remained peaceful.

Several blocks away, fans are entering the Golden 1 Center through heavy security ahead of the Sacramento Kings-Indiana Pacers game. Protests have blocked fans from entering at two previous games.