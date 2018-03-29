Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Protesters block downtown Sacramento streets

The Associated Press | Thursday, March 29, 2018, 9:48 p.m.
Police stand near a barricade as fans enter the Golden One Center before the start of an NBA basketball game in Sacramento, Calif., Thursday, March 29, 2018. Only ticketed fans were permitted access to the arena in an effort to prevent protesters from blocking the entrance while demanding action in the shooting death of Stephon Clark.
Demonstrators carry banners during a protest in Compton, Calif., Thursday, March 29, 2018, to denounce the death of Stephon Clark, a 22-year-old black man who was shot to death by Sacramento police.
Fans wait to enter the Golden One Center before the start of an NBA basketball game in Sacramento, Calif., Thursday, March 29, 2018. Only ticketed fans were permitted access to the arena in an effort to prevent protesters from blocking the entrance while demanding action in the shooting death of Stephon Clark.
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Protesters have again blocked streets in downtown Sacramento calling for justice following the police shooting of an unarmed black man.

They are protesting the March 18 shooting of Stephon Clark. Two police officers responding to a call of someone breaking car windows say they thought he was holding a gun when they shot him, but it was a cellphone.

On Thursday, several demonstrators approached a row of police on bicycles as one man held up a cellphone and asked, “Is this a gun?”

Black Lives Matter Sacramento has organized three days of protests beginning at the district attorney's office downtown. The protests have largely remained peaceful.

Several blocks away, fans are entering the Golden 1 Center through heavy security ahead of the Sacramento Kings-Indiana Pacers game. Protests have blocked fans from entering at two previous games.

Related Content
Emotions run high at funeral for man shot by Sacramento police
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A standing-room-only crowd packed into a church Thursday to celebrate the life of a 22-year-old black man who was shot to death ...
