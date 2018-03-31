Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
World

Ted Nugent: Parkland teens attacking the NRA have 'no soul'

The Associated Press | Saturday, March 31, 2018, 3:42 p.m.
In this Nov. 7, 2016 photo, musician Ted Nugent performs before Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump comes on stage for his campaign rally before the general election, in the Grand Gallery at DeVos Place in Grand Rapids, Mich.
In this Nov. 7, 2016 photo, musician Ted Nugent performs before Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump comes on stage for his campaign rally before the general election, in the Grand Gallery at DeVos Place in Grand Rapids, Mich.
Ted Nugent on July 15, 2002 in Chicago, Il.
Getty Images
Ted Nugent on July 15, 2002 in Chicago, Il.

Updated 4 hours ago

Rocker Ted Nugent says the Florida students calling for gun control have “no soul” and are “mushy brained children.”

He made the comments Friday while defending the National Rifle Association as a guest on the Joe Pags Show, a nationally syndicated conservative radio program.

Nugent, an NRA board member, said survivors of the Parkland school shooting are wrong to blame the NRA for mass shootings.

He went on to say that “the evidence is irrefutable, they have no soul,” and that the gun-control measures they support amount to “spiritual suicide.”

A representative for the 69-year-old Nugent did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Nugent made the comments the same day several advertisers dropped Fox News personality Laura Ingraham after she mocked a survivor of the Parkland shooting online.

