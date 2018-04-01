Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
World

Building collapse kills 10 in India; 10 pulled alive

The Associated Press | Sunday, April 1, 2018, 12:06 a.m.

Updated 10 hours ago

NEW DELHI — A four-story rickety hotel building collapsed in central India, killing at least 10 people and injuring another three, police said Sunday.

Rescuers working through the night with sledgehammers and chainsaws pulled 10 people alive from the debris of the building that came crashing down in Indore, a city in Madhya Pradesh state, on Saturday night, said police officer Sanju Kamle.

As many as five people may still be trapped under the rubble, said Nishant Warwade, the district collector.

The Times of India newspaper said the dilapidated building collapsed after a car smashed its front portion.

The hotel with 25 rooms was located in the commercial hub of Indore, close to railway and bus stations. Indore is nearly 560 miles south of New Delhi.

Building collapses are common in India as builders try to cut corners by using substandard materials, and as multi-story structures are erected with inadequate supervision. The massive demand for housing around India's cities and pervasive corruption often result in builders adding unauthorized floors or putting up illegal buildings.

In August 2017, 33 people were killed when an apartment building collapsed in India's financial capital of Mumbai.

