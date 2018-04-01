Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
World

U.S., South Korea begin joint military exercise

Tribune News Service | Sunday, April 1, 2018, 12:03 a.m.
A South Korean marine takes position during the annual joint military exercises between South Korea and the United States.
A South Korean marine takes position during the annual joint military exercises between South Korea and the United States.

Updated 10 hours ago

SEOUL, South Korea — A joint military exercise involving U.S. and South Korean troops got underway in South Korea on Sunday amid easing tensions on the divided Korean Peninsula, local media reported.

Roughly 300,000 South Korean soldiers were participating in the four-week Foal Eagle training alongside more than 11,500 U.S. troops, according to South Korea's Yonhap News Agency.

The annual drills normally begin in late February or early March but were delayed this year because of the Winter Olympics, which were held in in Pyeongchang, South Korea, in February, Yonhap said.

The exercise has also been shortened from two months to one, it said.

No U.S. aircraft carriers or nuclear submarines were expected to join the drills, Yonhap said, as Seoul and Washington prepared for upcoming face-to-face meetings with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

South Korean President Moon Jae In is scheduled to meet Kim in a rare summit on April 27 in the Peace House on the southern side of the border village of Panmunjom.

President Trump is expected to meet Kim before the end of May. The exact date and location have not been agreed or disclosed.

Kim has pledged not to conduct any missile or nuclear tests in the lead-up to the meetings. In a meeting last week with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing, Kim expressed his willingness to discuss North Korea's potential denuclearization.

The trip to China was Kim's first known trip outside of North Korea since his father Kim Jong Il died in 2011.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me