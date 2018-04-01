U.S., South Korea begin joint military exercise

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

SEOUL, South Korea — A joint military exercise involving U.S. and South Korean troops got underway in South Korea on Sunday amid easing tensions on the divided Korean Peninsula, local media reported.

Roughly 300,000 South Korean soldiers were participating in the four-week Foal Eagle training alongside more than 11,500 U.S. troops, according to South Korea's Yonhap News Agency.

The annual drills normally begin in late February or early March but were delayed this year because of the Winter Olympics, which were held in in Pyeongchang, South Korea, in February, Yonhap said.

The exercise has also been shortened from two months to one, it said.

No U.S. aircraft carriers or nuclear submarines were expected to join the drills, Yonhap said, as Seoul and Washington prepared for upcoming face-to-face meetings with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

South Korean President Moon Jae In is scheduled to meet Kim in a rare summit on April 27 in the Peace House on the southern side of the border village of Panmunjom.

President Trump is expected to meet Kim before the end of May. The exact date and location have not been agreed or disclosed.

Kim has pledged not to conduct any missile or nuclear tests in the lead-up to the meetings. In a meeting last week with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing, Kim expressed his willingness to discuss North Korea's potential denuclearization.

The trip to China was Kim's first known trip outside of North Korea since his father Kim Jong Il died in 2011.