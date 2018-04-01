Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
World

Pope Francis calls for peace in Easter message

The Associated Press | Sunday, April 1, 2018, 8:36 a.m.
Pope Francis salutes a child after leading the Easter Mass in St. Peter Square at the Vatican, Sunday, April 1, 2018. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)
Pope Francis delivers the Urbi et Orbi (to the city and to the world) blessing at the end of the Easter Sunday Mass in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican, Sunday, April 1, 2018. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)
Pope Francis leaves after leading the Easter Mass in St. Peter Square at the Vatican, Sunday, April 1, 2018. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)
Pope Francis holds a candle as he presides over a solemn Easter vigil ceremony in St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, Saturday, March 31, 2018.(AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)
Pope Francis walks with the pastoral staff as he arrives to celebrates the Easter mass in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican, Sunday, April 1, 2018.(AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)
Pope Francis holds a candle as he presides over a solemn Easter vigil ceremony in St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, Saturday, March 31, 2018.(AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)
Pope Francis is helped by masters of ceremonies to walk down the steps as he arrives to celebrates the Easter mass in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican, Sunday, April 1, 2018.(AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)
Pope Francis baptizes John Ogah as he presides over a solemn Easter vigil ceremony in St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, Saturday, March 31, 2018.(AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)
John Ogah walks past Pope Francis after being baptized during a solemn Easter vigil ceremony in St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, Saturday, March 31, 2018.(AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)
Pope Francis delivers the Urbi et Orbi (to the city and to the world) blessing at the end of the Easter Sunday Mass in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican, Sunday, April 1, 2018. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)
Pope Francis tours St. Peter's Square at the Vatican after celebrating an Easter mass, Sunday, April 1, 2018. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)
Pope Francis delivers the Urbi et Orbi (to the city and to the world) blessing at the end of the Easter Sunday Mass in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican, Sunday, April 1, 2018. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)
Pope Francis waves to faithful at the end of his Urbi et Orbi (to the city and to the world) message from the main balcony of St. Peter's Basilica, at the Vatican, Sunday, April 1, 2018. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)
Pope Francis delivers his Urbi et Orbi (to the city and to the world) message from the main balcony of St. Peter's Basilica, at the Vatican, Sunday, April 1, 2018. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)
Pope Francis delivers his Urbi et Orbi (to the city and to the world) message from the main balcony of St. Peter's Basilica, at the Vatican, Sunday, April 1, 2018. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)
Pope Francis delivers his Urbi et Orbi (to the city and to the world) message from the main balcony of St. Peter's Basilica, at the Vatican, Sunday, April 1, 2018. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)
Pope Francis delivers the Urbi et Orbi (to the city and to the world) blessing at the end of the Easter Sunday Mass in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican, Sunday, April 1, 2018. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)
Nuns pray as Pope Francis presides over the Easter Mass in St. Peter Square at the Vatican, Sunday, April 1, 2018. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)
A general view of the square as Pope Francis presides over the Easter Mass in St. Peter Square at the Vatican, Sunday, April 1, 2018. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)
Vatican Swiss Guards stand at attention in front of St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican prior to the arrival of Pope Francis to celebrate an Easter mass, Sunday, April 1, 2018. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)
VATICAN CITY — On Christianity's most joyful day, Pope Francis in his Easter Sunday message called for peace in a world marked by war and conflict, “beginning with the beloved and long-suffering land of Syria,” and extending to the entire Middle East, the Korean peninsula and parts of Africa affected by “hunger, endemic conflicts and terrorism.”

Francis reflected on the power of Christianity's core belief — that Jesus rose from the dead following crucifixion — in his formal “Urbi et Orbi” Easter message delivered from the balcony of St. Peter's Basilica to a packed square below.

The pontiff said the message of the resurrection offers hope in a world “marked by so many acts of injustice and violence.”

“It bears fruits of hope and dignity where there are deprivation and exclusion, hunger and unemployment; where there are migrants and refugees, so often rejected by today's culture of waste, and victims of the drug trade, human trafficking and contemporary forms of slavery,” the pope said.

He called for a “swift end” to carnage in Syria, demanding that aid be delivered to the needy there and calling for “fitting conditions for the returned and the displaced.” The pope also urged reconciliation in Israel and hoped that mutual respect would “prevail over divisions” in Yemen and the entire Middle East.

Turning to Asia, Francis hoped that talks underway could bring peace to the Korean peninsula, urging “those who are directly responsible act with wisdom and discernment to promote the good of the Korean people.”

For Ukraine, the pope urged more steps to bring harmony to that divided nation. He also called for peace in South Sudan and the Democratic Republic of Congo, urging the world not to forget victims of conflict, especially children.

“May there be no lack of solidarity with all those forced to leave their native lands and lacking the bare essentials for living,” said the pope who has often championed the cause of migrants and refugees.

The church's first pontiff from Latin America cited in particular the problems in Venezuela, voicing hope the country would “find a just, peaceful and humane way to surmount quickly the political and humanitarian crises that grip it.”

Earlier, tens of thousands of faithful underwent heavy security checks to enter St. Peter's Square to participate in Easter Sunday Mass celebrated by the pope, followed by his ‘‘Urbi et Orbi” message (“to the city and the world”).

Security precautions included bag checks and metal detector wands for everyone entering the square, while the main avenue leading to the Vatican, as well as smaller adjoining streets, were closed to traffic.

Francis opened Easter festivities with a Tweet to his global flock: “Our faith is born on Easter morning: Jesus is alive! The experience is at the heart of the Christian message.”

Elsewhere, hundreds of Christians marked Easter by flocking to Jerusalem's Church of the Holy Sepulchre, built on the site where they believe Jesus was crucified, buried and resurrected.

