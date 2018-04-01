Philadelphia, New York City could see 4 inches of snow

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

PHILADELPHIA — An April 1 forecast for more snow in parts of the Northeast is no joke.

The National Weather Service predicted up to 4 inches could fall on the Philadelphia and New York City areas overnight and make for a potentially messy commute Monday. Both areas are under a winter weather advisory.

The bulk of the snow should fall between midnight and 3 a.m., said Trent Davis, meteorologist in Mount Holly, N.J. The snow will stop by noon.

Despite it being the start of April, a quick-moving snowstorm will race eastward from the central U.S. to the mid-Atlantic and southern New England: https://t.co/X5C0RphIRG pic.twitter.com/9u0qhFext6 — AccuWeather (@breakingweather) April 1, 2018

There won't be much accumulation by morning since recent higher temperatures in Philadelphia and New York warmed up the ground.

Rain and sleet would make driving to work Monday morning slushy.

Parts of northern New Jersey, eastern Pennsylvania and into the Poconos Mountains could see up to 6 inches. A few inches are on tap for areas of Massachusetts, Rhode Island and Connecticut.

"It's pretty rare, but it does happen though," said Davis, of April snowstorms.

Waves of #cold air will keep the Plains, Midwest and Northeast shivering into next weekend: https://t.co/U6yOZDR2FZ pic.twitter.com/ljBfZJWW8a — The Weather Channel (@weatherchannel) April 1, 2018

The weather service in Mount Holly said this April could make the top 10 list of snowiest Aprils ever in the Philadelphia area from this event alone. The last time Philadelphia had April snow was 1996 when it 2.4 inches fell.

Meteorologists are predicting the Lehigh Valley will see snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches between late Sunday and mid-day Monday. They issued a winter weather advisory through 1 p.m. Monday for Lehigh, Northampton and Carbon counties.

Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect for 4-5 inches of snow late tonight into Monday. Locally higher amounts up to 6 inches will be possible. For some locations as noted in the table, the last time there was at least 2 inches of April snow was about 15 years ago. pic.twitter.com/sDLNoAeHJ2 — NWS New York NY (@NWSNewYorkNY) April 1, 2018

Parts of West Virginia are under a winter storm warning as forecasters say heavy, wet snow will hit eastern and northern sections of the state.

The National Weather Service said up to 8 inches of snow is possible in Grant, Mineral, Preston and Tucker counties through Monday morning.

Two to six inches of snow are forecast in other areas stretching from Fairmont southeast to Pocahontas County and into the Eastern Panhandle.

Here is the latest information on the winter weather expected tonight. Winter Storm Warnings and Advisories have been posted. While confidence in overall snow accumulations growing, a fair amount of uncertainty still exists with this system. pic.twitter.com/cA7IfimY16 — NWS Pittsburgh (@NWSPittsburgh) April 1, 2018

Meanwhile, A spring storm has left as many as 11 inches of snow in some areas of southern and central Nebraska.

The Omaha World-Herald reports the Sunday storm appears to have hit Thayer County on the Nebraska-Kansas border the hardest. According to the newspaper, the village of Carleton reported 11 inches of snow by early afternoon.

AccuWeather meteorologist Tom Kines told the newspaper that much of southern and central Nebraska received at least 5-6 inches of snow. Kines said Omaha was only expected to see flurries.