Philadelphia, New York City could see 4 inches of snow

The Associated Press | Sunday, April 1, 2018, 7:57 p.m.
A St. Francis University student digs her car out from a foot of snow that the campus received over the past two days, Thursday, March 22, 2018, in Loretto, Pa.
The Tribune-Democrat
Updated 12 hours ago

PHILADELPHIA — An April 1 forecast for more snow in parts of the Northeast is no joke.

The National Weather Service predicted up to 4 inches could fall on the Philadelphia and New York City areas overnight and make for a potentially messy commute Monday. Both areas are under a winter weather advisory.

The bulk of the snow should fall between midnight and 3 a.m., said Trent Davis, meteorologist in Mount Holly, N.J. The snow will stop by noon.

There won't be much accumulation by morning since recent higher temperatures in Philadelphia and New York warmed up the ground.

Rain and sleet would make driving to work Monday morning slushy.

Parts of northern New Jersey, eastern Pennsylvania and into the Poconos Mountains could see up to 6 inches. A few inches are on tap for areas of Massachusetts, Rhode Island and Connecticut.

"It's pretty rare, but it does happen though," said Davis, of April snowstorms.

The weather service in Mount Holly said this April could make the top 10 list of snowiest Aprils ever in the Philadelphia area from this event alone. The last time Philadelphia had April snow was 1996 when it 2.4 inches fell.

Meteorologists are predicting the Lehigh Valley will see snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches between late Sunday and mid-day Monday. They issued a winter weather advisory through 1 p.m. Monday for Lehigh, Northampton and Carbon counties.

Parts of West Virginia are under a winter storm warning as forecasters say heavy, wet snow will hit eastern and northern sections of the state.

The National Weather Service said up to 8 inches of snow is possible in Grant, Mineral, Preston and Tucker counties through Monday morning.

Two to six inches of snow are forecast in other areas stretching from Fairmont southeast to Pocahontas County and into the Eastern Panhandle.

Meanwhile, A spring storm has left as many as 11 inches of snow in some areas of southern and central Nebraska.

The Omaha World-Herald reports the Sunday storm appears to have hit Thayer County on the Nebraska-Kansas border the hardest. According to the newspaper, the village of Carleton reported 11 inches of snow by early afternoon.

AccuWeather meteorologist Tom Kines told the newspaper that much of southern and central Nebraska received at least 5-6 inches of snow. Kines said Omaha was only expected to see flurries.

