World

With a blow of whistle, Trump kicks off Easter Egg Roll

The Associated Press | Monday, April 2, 2018, 7:12 a.m.
President Donald Trump, joined by the Easter Bunny and first lady Melania Trump, speaks from the Truman Balcony of the White House in Washington, Monday, April 2, 2018, during the annual White House Easter Egg Roll. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
President Donald Trump arrives for the annual White House Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Monday, April 2, 2018. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
President Donald Trump and the Easter Bunny, after speaking to the crowd on the Truman Balcony during the annual White House Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Monday, April 2, 2018. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump blow whistles to start a race at the annual White House Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Monday, April 2, 2018. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump helped kick off the White House Easter Egg Roll on Monday with a “ready,” “set” and the blow of a whistle.

“You ready kids?” the president said before he and first lady Melania Trump blew whistles to launch a group of kids and their wooden spoons to guide dyed, hard-boiled eggs across a portion of the sloping South Lawn.

The annual event got off to a damp start, but the skies had largely cleared, though it remained chilly, by the time Trump and the first lady walked down the stairs of the Blue Room balcony to join thousands of guests on the lawn.

“You know, it was supposed to be pouring, the weather. It was supposed to be very rainy and nasty and cold and windy,” said Trump, bundled up in an overcoat. “And look what we have: perfect weather. Perfect weather. Beautiful weather.”

He thanked his wife for doing an “incredible job” on the event. He also praised the economy and a recent increase in funding for the military.

“This is a special year. Our country is doing great. You look at the economy; you look at what's happening,” Trump said. “Nothing is ever easy, but we have never had an economy like we have right now. And we're going to make it bigger and better and stronger.”

The Easter Egg Roll was also a Trump family affair with most of the president's five children and nine grandchildren in attendance, including Donald Trump Jr., his wife, Vanessa, and their five kids; son Eric, his wife, Lara and their baby; daughter Tiffany and son Barron.

White House chief of staff John Kelly, Energy Secretary Rick Perry and legislative affairs director Marc Short were among the administration officials seen hand-in-hand with their children or grandchildren.

In all, the White House said it expected nearly 30,000 adults and children to attend the daylong event.

The first lady announced last week that she had added lawn bowling to the roster of festivities. There's also a nook where Mrs. Trump and other officials took turns reading books to children, and a station for kids to make greeting cards for U.S. troops.

The White House Easter Egg Roll dates to 1878.

