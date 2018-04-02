Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Rising trade tensions are sinking U.S. stocks
World

Social post spurs ire, says guns may have thwarted Holocaust

The Associated Press | Monday, April 2, 2018, 7:54 a.m.
Facebook.
Facebook.

Updated 8 hours ago

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A Facebook page claiming to be the Republican Party of Virginia Beach promoted a debunked theory over the weekend that the Holocaust could have been prevented if Jewish people had guns.

Republican Party of Virginia Beach Chairwoman Tina Mapes says the page is a copycat and not official, denouncing its posts.

The Washington Post reports the Saturday morning post was directed at students who have walked out of school in recent weeks in response to the school shooting in Parkland, Florida, and called for stricter gun laws. It was posted along with a photograph of hundreds of shoes belonging to Holocaust victims and said “These are the shoes of Jews that gave up there firearms to Hitler.”

Page operator James Cohen said it was posted on accident by someone else.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me