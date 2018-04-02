Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
World

Orca treated for torn dorsal fin at SeaWorld

The Associated Press | Monday, April 2, 2018, 10:01 a.m.
This Jan. 31, 2017 file photo shows the entrance to Sea World in Orlando, Fla.
This Jan. 31, 2017 file photo shows the entrance to Sea World in Orlando, Fla.

Updated 8 hours ago

ORLANDO, Fla. — SeaWorld officials say an orca at their Florida theme park was injured while interacting with other animals in her pod.

In a blog post , SeaWorld officials said the 39-year-old female orca named Katina suffered a tear to her dorsal fin on March 17.

Officials said it wasn't clear how Katina got injured.

In an Orlando Sentinel report , SeaWorld spokesman Travis Claytor said it could take months for Katina to heal., adding that her behavior “went back to normal very quickly.”

She is in a separate pool with two of her offspring, and is being treated with medical honey and cold-laser therapy to promote wound healing and prevent infection.

She's among the last orcas living at SeaWorld parks. The company announced in 2016 that it had stopped its orca breeding program.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me