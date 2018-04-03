Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
World

Warrant: Mom admits she put marijuana blunt in child's mouth

The Associated Press | Tuesday, April 3, 2018, 12:21 p.m.
Updated 12 hours ago

RALEIGH, N.C. — A search warrant says a North Carolina mother confessed to letting her 1-year-old child smoke pot in a social media video that went viral.

The warrant released Monday allows police to take pictures of the Raleigh apartment where investigators say 20-year-old Brianna Ashanti Lofton helped her daughter inhale marijuana.

A version of the video that's received millions of views shows the hand of an adult off-screen holding a cigarillo to the child's lips. The child coos and appears to inhale before letting out a puff of smoke.

Police say Facebook users alerted them to the smoking child videos.

Lofton is charged with child abuse, marijuana possession and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. Her lawyer didn't return an email seeking comment.

