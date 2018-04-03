Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
World

Prosecutors seek death penalty in transgender teen's killing

The Associated Press | Tuesday, April 3, 2018, 12:34 p.m.
FILE - This file photo provided by the Texas County Sheriff's Office in Houston, Mo., shows Andrew Vrba, charged with first-degree murder and other counts in the death of transgender teen Ally Steinfeld. Court records filed Monday, April 2, 2018, show that prosecutors will seek the death penalty against Vrba. (Texas County Sheriff's Office/The Kansas City Star via AP, File)
Metrocreative

Updated 14 hours ago

HOUSTON, Mo. — Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty for one of the suspects in the slaying of a transgender teenager in southwest Missouri.

Court records show a notice requesting the sentence for Andrew Vrba was filed Monday. Vrba is charged with first-degree murder in the death of 17-year-old Ally Steinfeld. Vrba's attorney declined comment ahead of a hearing Tuesday.

Investigators say Steinfeld was stabbed several times, including in the genitals. Her eyes were gouged out and her body was set on fire. Officials say the slaying wasn't a hate crime. Steinfeld's remains were found in September near Cabool.

One female suspect has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for second-degree murder, while another awaits a first-degree murder trial. A fourth suspect has pleaded not guilty to abandonment of a corpse.

