Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
World

Butcher-bound bull escapes, is fatally shot by police, floats away down river

The Associated Press | Tuesday, April 3, 2018, 1:00 p.m.

Updated 12 hours ago

SKOWHEGAN, Maine — A 600-pound bull bound for the butcher escaped its trailer and led authorities in Maine on a 1 ½-hour chase before it was fatally shot by the police chief, who said it posed a threat to onlookers.

The bull broke loose from its trailer around 4:30 p.m. Monday in Skowhegan. The bull ran around a few buildings before jumping in the Kennebec River.

Skowhegan Police Chief David Bucknam says authorities tried to catch the bull by luring it with a steer, but were unsuccessful.

He says he shot the bull when it climbed a riverbank and started acting aggressively toward a group of 50 onlookers.

Bucknam said the dead bull slid back into the river and floated downstream, and then down the falls at a dam. He said he didn't know what happened to the bull.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me