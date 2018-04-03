Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
World

Police: No known threats, but Boston Marathon security tight

The Associated Press | Tuesday, April 3, 2018, 1:15 p.m.
In this April 20, 2015 file photo, police officers stand watch as Boston Marathon participants race along the course in Boston. Multiple law enforcement agencies will provide security update on Tuesday, April 3, 2018, for the 122nd Boston Marathon set to be run the following Monday.
BOSTON — About 5,000 uniformed and undercover police officers, drones, bomb-sniffing dogs and trucks blocking some streets are just some of the security measures being used to protect runners and spectators at the Boston Marathon.

Federal and state law enforcement officials said Tuesday that there is no known credible threat to this year's marathon on April 16, which comes five years after two bombs planted near the finish line killed three spectators and wounded more than 260 others.

Authorities say they have learned from recent mass casualty events and terrorist attacks, including the Las Vegas shooting and attacks in Europe carried out by people driving vehicles. Boston police will deploy officers on rooftops near the marathon route, which goes through eight cities and towns.

