Synthetic pot leaves 2 dead, dozens injured in Illinois

A synthetic chemical similar to marijuana has led to two deaths and dozens of cases of severe bleeding in Illinois, according to officials .

The Illinois Department of Public Health says that 56 people have been injured, two of whom fatally, after ingesting synthetic cannabinoids, often called Spice, K2, or fake weed.

“We continue to see the number of cases rise,” IDPH Director Dr. Nirav D. Shah said in a release. “IDPH is continuing to work with local health departments and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, along with other partners, to try to identify common products. Without more information, IDPH does not know how much contaminated product is circulating or where. We strongly urge everyone not to use synthetic cannabinoids.”

Synthetic cannabinoids are man-made, mind altering chemicals that are sprayed onto plant matter, according to IDPH, which can then be smoked or inhaled with a vaporizer. The chemicals are called cannabinoids, IDPH says, because the are similar to chemicals found in marijuana.

However, the effects of those chemicals on a person are, according to IDPH, quite dangerous.

“The health effects from using synthetic cannabinoids can be unpredictable, harmful, and deadly,” IDPH said in a release.

These medical emergencies come less than a year after nearly 80 people in Lancaster County overdosed on synthetic marijuana in less than 72 hours.

In the summer of 2016, at least 20 people overdosed on the chemicals in Harrisburg.

Matthew Medsger is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4675, mmedsger@tribweb.com or via Twitter @matthew_medsger.