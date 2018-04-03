Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
World

Synthetic pot leaves 2 dead, dozens injured in Illinois

Matthew Medsger
Matthew Medsger | Tuesday, April 3, 2018, 3:09 p.m.
Marijuana has been infused into a variety of legal and illegal products nationwide in recent years.
REUTERS
Marijuana has been infused into a variety of legal and illegal products nationwide in recent years.

Updated 7 hours ago

A synthetic chemical similar to marijuana has led to two deaths and dozens of cases of severe bleeding in Illinois, according to officials .

The Illinois Department of Public Health says that 56 people have been injured, two of whom fatally, after ingesting synthetic cannabinoids, often called Spice, K2, or fake weed.

“We continue to see the number of cases rise,” IDPH Director Dr. Nirav D. Shah said in a release. “IDPH is continuing to work with local health departments and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, along with other partners, to try to identify common products. Without more information, IDPH does not know how much contaminated product is circulating or where. We strongly urge everyone not to use synthetic cannabinoids.”

Synthetic cannabinoids are man-made, mind altering chemicals that are sprayed onto plant matter, according to IDPH, which can then be smoked or inhaled with a vaporizer. The chemicals are called cannabinoids, IDPH says, because the are similar to chemicals found in marijuana.

However, the effects of those chemicals on a person are, according to IDPH, quite dangerous.

“The health effects from using synthetic cannabinoids can be unpredictable, harmful, and deadly,” IDPH said in a release.

These medical emergencies come less than a year after nearly 80 people in Lancaster County overdosed on synthetic marijuana in less than 72 hours.

In the summer of 2016, at least 20 people overdosed on the chemicals in Harrisburg.

Matthew Medsger is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4675, mmedsger@tribweb.com or via Twitter @matthew_medsger.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me