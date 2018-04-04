Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
World

U.S. oil production hit monthly record in November

Tribune-Review | Wednesday, April 4, 2018, 8:51 a.m.
Oil well near Williston, N.D.
The United States produced more crude oil in November than it has in any month since the Drake Well in Venango County started pumping in 1859, according to the Energy Information Administration.

The 10 million barrels a day produced in November weren't enough to set an annual record. The average 2017 production was 9.3 million barrels per day compared to 9.6 million barrels per day in 1970.

Still, the agency is projecting that crude oil production will continue to grow through 2019, so the annual record is likely to change in the next two years.

The boom in oil production is driven by the same horizontal drilling and hydraulic fracturing that has turned the Marcellus shale region into the country's largest producer of natural gas, but most of the oil is being extracted from shale formations in the South and West.

Texas is the leading producer of crude oil with the Federal Gulf of Mexico a distant second. Pennsylvania didn't make the list of top producing areas.

