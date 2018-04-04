Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
World

Trump promises 'strong action' to stiffen border laws

The Los Angeles Times | Wednesday, April 4, 2018, 9:57 a.m.
View of the border fence near wall prototypes at the U.S.-Mexico border in Tijuana, northwestern Mexico, on April 3, 2018.
AFP/Getty Images
View of the border fence near wall prototypes at the U.S.-Mexico border in Tijuana, northwestern Mexico, on April 3, 2018.

Updated 21 hours ago

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump called U.S. border laws "weak" in a tweet Wednesday and said he would take "strong action" to prevent people from crossing into the U.S. illegally.

Trump falsely wrote that Democrats want "people to pour into our country unchecked." Democrats have advocated for greater protections for undocumented immigrants, but the party has not advocated repeal of existing laws that limit immigration.

The White House wants Congress to pass laws that make it easier to detain and deport families and children arriving illegally from Central America, stripping away many existing legal protections.

Similar changes failed to pass the Senate in February as part of a White House-backed immigration bill that would have also protected from deportation about 1.8 million people brought to the country illegally as children. The bill backed by Trump received only 39 votes in the Senate.

Trump's rhetoric on border security is part of a return in recent days to his harsh tone during the campaign and comes as pressure mounts from nationalist allies who have hammered Trump for not insisting Congress fully fund construction of a wall along the border with Mexico.

On Tuesday, Trump called for posting U.S. military personnel on the border with Mexico until his promised border wall is built. Earlier this week, Trump said he was ending discussions with lawmakers about extending the Obama-era Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me