Procrastinating taxpayers get a break: Filing deadline 2 days later than normal

Taxpayers get a two-day reprieve this year from filing their 2017 returns and paying any taxes due.

April 15 is normally the tax deadline.

But the 15th falls on a Sunday this year.

This would generally give taxpayers until the following Monday to file their returns. But April 16 is Emancipation Day, a legal holiday in Washington, D.C.

“By law, Washington holidays impact tax deadlines for everyone in the same way federal holidays do,” the Internal Revenue Service said in a statement.

Many taxpayers filed well ahead of the deadline. The IRS received nearly 85.7 million income tax returns through March 23, up a half-percent from the same time last year.

The IRS said it issues more than nine out of 10 refunds in less than 21 days. Some tax returns may require additional review and take longer. The online tool “ Where's My Refund? ” has the most up-to-date information available about refunds.

“The IRS reminds taxpayers they have a variety of options to get help filing and preparing their tax return on IRS.gov, the official IRS website,” the IRS said. “Taxpayers can find answers to their tax questions and resolve tax issues online. The ‘ Let Us Help You ' page helps answer most tax questions, and the IRS Services Guide links to these and other IRS services.”