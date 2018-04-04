Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
World

Train with 10 million pounds of human feces causing stink in Alabama town

Chris Pastrick | Wednesday, April 4, 2018, 12:00 p.m.
Pixabay

Updated 21 hours ago

More than 200 rail cars with 10 million pounds of human poop have been sitting abandoned in an Alabama rail yard for nearly two months.

CNN reports the residents of Parrish, Ala., say the stench is pervading the air.

One resident told local station WVTM-13 it “smells like dead bodies.”

Even worse, the poop isn't theirs.

Over the past year, waste management facilities in New York and New Jersey have been sending tons of chemically treated human waste to Big Sky Environmental, a private landfill in Adamsville, Ala. But in February, a neighboring town filed an injunction against Big Sky, and it was successful. That meant the waste that was already en route to Adamsville was halted in Parrish.

Unfortunately for the nearly 1,000 residents of Parrish, there are no zoning laws that prevents the waste from being stored there. So, there it sits.

But Parrish Mayor Heather Hall told CNN she's doing her duty in trying to get the human waste out of town.

“It's so frustrating,” Hall said of a recent meeting with Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey and other lawmakers. “They're trying to work behind the scenes to get us a little bit of help, but we've been told that for weeks, and there's still no solution.”

CNN was unable to get a comment from Big Sky.

Since the town is only 2 square miles, there's really no escape from the smell.

“It greatly reduces the quality of life,” Hall said. “You can't sit out on your porch. Kids can't go outside and play, and God help us if it gets hot and this material is still out here.”

As for any public health issue, CNN reports the Environmental Protection Agency and the Alabama Department of Environmental Management say the material is Grade A biowaste, which isn't dangerous. It's just smelly.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me