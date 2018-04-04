Train with 10 million pounds of human feces causing stink in Alabama town

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

More than 200 rail cars with 10 million pounds of human poop have been sitting abandoned in an Alabama rail yard for nearly two months.

CNN reports the residents of Parrish, Ala., say the stench is pervading the air.

One resident told local station WVTM-13 it “smells like dead bodies.”

Even worse, the poop isn't theirs.

Over the past year, waste management facilities in New York and New Jersey have been sending tons of chemically treated human waste to Big Sky Environmental, a private landfill in Adamsville, Ala. But in February, a neighboring town filed an injunction against Big Sky, and it was successful. That meant the waste that was already en route to Adamsville was halted in Parrish.

Unfortunately for the nearly 1,000 residents of Parrish, there are no zoning laws that prevents the waste from being stored there. So, there it sits.

But Parrish Mayor Heather Hall told CNN she's doing her duty in trying to get the human waste out of town.

“It's so frustrating,” Hall said of a recent meeting with Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey and other lawmakers. “They're trying to work behind the scenes to get us a little bit of help, but we've been told that for weeks, and there's still no solution.”

CNN was unable to get a comment from Big Sky.

Since the town is only 2 square miles, there's really no escape from the smell.

“It greatly reduces the quality of life,” Hall said. “You can't sit out on your porch. Kids can't go outside and play, and God help us if it gets hot and this material is still out here.”

As for any public health issue, CNN reports the Environmental Protection Agency and the Alabama Department of Environmental Management say the material is Grade A biowaste, which isn't dangerous. It's just smelly.