Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
World

Wind gusts cause hangar collapse at Hobby Airport in Houston

The Associated Press | Wednesday, April 4, 2018, 3:10 p.m.
Authorities look over the damage caused by winds at an airplane hangar at William P. Hobby Airport Wednesday, April 4, 2018, in Houston. The National Weather Service says gusts of about 60 mph were recorded late Tuesday at the airport. Authorities say the wind appears to have caused the hangar at a private terminal to disintegrate.
Godofredo A. Vasquez /Houston Chronicle
Authorities look over the damage caused by winds at an airplane hangar at William P. Hobby Airport Wednesday, April 4, 2018, in Houston. The National Weather Service says gusts of about 60 mph were recorded late Tuesday at the airport. Authorities say the wind appears to have caused the hangar at a private terminal to disintegrate.
People look over the damage caused by winds at an airplane hangar at William P. Hobby Airport Wednesday, April 4, 2018, in Houston. The National Weather Service says gusts of about 60 mph were recorded late Tuesday at the airport. Authorities say the wind appears to have caused the hangar at a private terminal to disintegrate.
Godofredo A. Vasquez /Houston Chronicle
People look over the damage caused by winds at an airplane hangar at William P. Hobby Airport Wednesday, April 4, 2018, in Houston. The National Weather Service says gusts of about 60 mph were recorded late Tuesday at the airport. Authorities say the wind appears to have caused the hangar at a private terminal to disintegrate.
High winds damaged an airplane hangar at William P. Hobby Airport, Wednesday, April 4, 2018, in Houston. The National Weather Service says gusts of about 60 mph were recorded late Tuesday at the airport. Authorities say the wind appears to have caused the hangar at a private terminal to disintegrate.
Godofredo A. Vasquez /Houston Chronicle
High winds damaged an airplane hangar at William P. Hobby Airport, Wednesday, April 4, 2018, in Houston. The National Weather Service says gusts of about 60 mph were recorded late Tuesday at the airport. Authorities say the wind appears to have caused the hangar at a private terminal to disintegrate.
High winds damaged an airplane hangar at William P. Hobby Airport Wednesday, April 4, 2018, in Houston. The National Weather Service says gusts of about 60 mph were recorded late Tuesday at the airport. Authorities say the wind appears to have caused the hangar at a private terminal to disintegrate.
Godofredo A. Vasquez /Houston Chronicle
High winds damaged an airplane hangar at William P. Hobby Airport Wednesday, April 4, 2018, in Houston. The National Weather Service says gusts of about 60 mph were recorded late Tuesday at the airport. Authorities say the wind appears to have caused the hangar at a private terminal to disintegrate.

Updated 17 hours ago

HOUSTON — Strong winds that swept through the Houston area have caused a hangar to collapse at one of the city's airports, damaging planes and scattering debris.

The National Weather Service says gusts of about 80 m.p.h. were recorded late Tuesday at Hobby Airport.

Authorities say the wind appears to have caused the hangar at a private terminal to disintegrate. An airport spokesman, Bill Begley, says the collapse caused millions of dollars of damage. There have been no reports of injuries.

Houston police Lt. Larry Crowson says the hangar is owned by Jet Aviation.

Broadcast images show debris atop at least two planes, with the nose of one aircraft pushed to the ground. Airport officials say up to eight aircraft are damaged, but that no commercial flights are affected.

Related Content
Thousands without power in region as high wind advisory persists
Crews are working to restore power to thousands of customers in Westmoreland and Allegheny counties as a high wind advisory remains in effect for the ...
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me