Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
World

Trump to sign order sending Guardsmen to Mexican border

The Los Angeles Times | Wednesday, April 4, 2018, 6:03 p.m.
Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen speaks during the press briefing at the White House in Washington, on April 4, 2018.
AFP/Getty Images
Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen speaks during the press briefing at the White House in Washington, on April 4, 2018.

Updated 13 hours ago

WASHINGTON — The Trump administration is asking border-state governors to send National Guard units to the Southwestern border, Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen said Wednesday.

"The president is frustrated" over continued illegal immigration, Nielsen said. "He has been very clear that he wants to secure our border."

National Guard personnel would not be allowed to arrest people crossing the border, but could provide support to the Border Patrol, much as happened in 2006 under the Bush administration, and in 2010 under the Obama administration, Nielsen said.

The number of people apprehended crossing the border illegally plummeted in the initial months of the Trump administration, a change that administration officials have repeatedly touted. But in recent months, Nielsen said, officials have seen the numbers begin to climb again.

Smuggling gangs "paused" after Trump took office, but "they saw that our ability to actually remove" people who cross the border illegally "did not keep pace," Nielsen said.

"They saw there were loopholes" that could be exploited, she added.

Whether National Guard units would actually assist with that problem is unclear — Nielsen blamed much of the uptick in illegal crossings on an increase in the number of people from Central American countries who cross the border, surrender to the Border Patrol and say they fear persecution at home and ask for asylum.

Nielsen, saying that many of those asylum claims are fraudulent, said the administration would once again ask Congress to change immigration law to allow faster processing of claims and speedier deportations.

In the meantime, in what is likely one of his last public comments as national security adviser, H.R. McMaster has sharply criticized U.S. inaction in the face of cyber, political and even military threats from Russia.

"For too long, some nations have looked the other way in the face of (Russia's) threats," McMaster said Tuesday night in a speech before several Baltic nation presidents visiting Washington. "Russia brazenly, and implausibly, denies its actions, and we have failed to impose sufficient costs."

McMaster cited, among other examples, the poisoning last month of a former Russian spy and his daughter in Britain, an attack the United Kingdom blames on Moscow.

Related Content
Migrant caravan to end in Mexico City; some vow to push on
MATIAS ROMERO, Mexico — The caravan of Central American migrants that has prompted scathing tweets from President Trump is expected to end its journey at ...
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me