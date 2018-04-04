Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
World

Parkland, Fla., school shooting hero released from hospital

The Associated Press | Wednesday, April 4, 2018, 6:30 p.m.
Sheriff Scott Israel, holds the hand of Anthony Borges, 15, a student at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, in February.
Associated Press
Sheriff Scott Israel, holds the hand of Anthony Borges, 15, a student at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, in February.

Updated 14 hours ago

PARKLAND, Fla. — A student credited with saving his classmates' lives by using his body to block a door during the Florida school shooting that killed 17 has left the hospital.

The Sun Sentinel reports that 15-year-old Anthony Borges was released Wednesday morning from Broward Health Medical Center in Fort Lauderdale after nine surgeries.

Borges was shot five times during the Feb. 14 massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland. Among the most seriously wounded survivors, Borges was previously released from the hospital but had to return because of a possible abdominal infection and ulcer in his small intestine. He also lost part of a lung.

Borges emigrated from Venezuela three years ago and played soccer at Fort Lauderdale's Barca Academy, a youth program operated by Futbol Club Barcelona in Spain.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me