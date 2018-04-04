Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
World

Trump administration to impose fresh sanctions against Russia

The Washington Post | Wednesday, April 4, 2018, 7:42 p.m.
In recent weeks, President Trump has been pushed by national security advisers for more sanctions against Russia after a series of alleged moves, including the poisoning of a former Russian spy in England, interference in the U.S. 2016 elections and a cyberattack described as the most destructive and costly in history.
In recent weeks, President Trump has been pushed by national security advisers for more sanctions against Russia after a series of alleged moves, including the poisoning of a former Russian spy in England, interference in the U.S. 2016 elections and a cyberattack described as the most destructive and costly in history.

Updated 10 hours ago

WASHINGTON — The United States is expected to impose additional sanctions against Russia by Friday, according to U.S. officials.

The sanctions are economic and designed to target oligarchs with ties to President Vladimir Putin, the officials said. The final number facing punitive action remains fluid, the U.S. officials said, but is expected to include at least a half a dozen people under sanctions powers given to the president by Congress.

In recent weeks, President Trump's national security advisers have pushed for more sanctions after a series of alleged moves by Russia, including the poisoning of a former Russian spy in England, interference in the U.S. 2016 elections and a cyberattack described as the most destructive and costly in history.

Officials spoke about the sanctions on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss pending actions.

On Tuesday night, outgoing national security adviser H.R. McMaster called on the United States to take a tougher line against Moscow, saying, “We have failed to impose sufficient costs.”

The remark came hours after Trump said in a White House news conference that “nobody has been tougher on Russia than I have.”

Russian officials, meanwhile, have expressed exasperation with the United States. Moscow's ambassador to the United States, Anatoly Antonov, said the “atmosphere in Washington is poison.”

“It's a toxic atmosphere,” he told NBC News.

The United States is expected to target individuals on a list of influential Russian political and business leaders that the Treasury Department released in January, officials said.

The United States could also impose sanctions based on authorities Congress granted to target anyone conducting significant business with Russian intelligence and defense sectors.

“If they do something tough like this, it may go some distance in reassuring angry members of Congress and the public who are looking at the midterms and wondering if this administration is focused on the Russian threat and taking moves to address it,” said Liz Rosenberg, a former Treasury official who is at the Center for a New American Security.

White House and State Department spokesmen declined to comment.

The pending Treasury move comes as the Trump administration takes an increasingly tough posture toward Moscow at the urging of his senior aides and top U.S. allies.

Last week, the United States expelled 60 Russian spies and diplomats in response to the poisoning of a former Russian spy in Britain, the largest expulsion of Russians in U.S. history.

In early March, the administration also slapped fresh sanctions on Russian government hackers and spy agencies for interfering in the 2016 election and a devastating cyberattack.

In recent days, the Trump administration has contemplated additional actions to publicly condemn Russian aggression. Last Friday, the U.S. ambassador to Russia, Jon Huntsman Jr., told administration officials that he wanted to hold a news conference in Moscow about Russia's expulsion of U.S. diplomats from the country, according to officials familiar with the matter.

Ultimately, the administration chose not to hold the news conference for reasons that remain unclear, but Huntsman did appear in a YouTube video explaining Washington's decision.

In Congress, the Trump administration continues to face pressure from Russia hawks in both parties to take aggressive action against Putin. In an interview, Sen. Lindsey Graham said that while he admires the administration's moves, he believed they had been tried by other administrations and had failed. He said the United States needed to build an alliance of countries that rely on Russia for oil and gas and help them find new opportunities.

“We have to hit them by taking away their customers,” he said.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me